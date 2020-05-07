Family Creates Sidewalk Chalk Adventures for Their Three Year Old to Enjoy While They’re All at Home

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

While her four girls are home from school, Abbey Burns Tucker and her oldest daughter Aspen of Suwanee, Georgia have been filling the time drawing different adventures on the sidewalk for three year old Charlotte to enjoy. So far Charlotte has ridden a motorcycle, surfed, climbed a mountain, rode a whale, sat upon a pile of teacups, and even went to school via colorful chalk. And while the family had to cancel a vacation, they still have their imagination.

We officially canceled our beach trips for the summer. And while this seems small in the grand scheme of things, they are still some of our favorite memories we make as a family together that we will miss out on. Good thing is we can still make memories together and always pretend we are at the beach.

