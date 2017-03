Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

UK photographer and director Vugar Efendi has created “Recreating History,” a short montage featuring side-by-side comparisons of memorable moments in history that have been recreated in movies. He features scenes from Jackie, Man on the Moon, and Into the Wild.

Moments in history, whether bigger or more intimate, are often recreated in film. This produces something that is transcending, powerful and nevertheless, haunting.