Super Shy Shelter Cat Lets Her Adoptive Human Know When She’s Ready for Dinner

A super shy, formerly feral calico cat named Butter, who had been brought into a shelter as unsocialized 10 month old kitten and lived there for over two years, was adopted by loving human Eve who decided to take a chance on her.

She was in the shelter for over 2 years she didn’t get any application because she was shy. I tried to approach her and she really wanted nothing to do with me. Over months I would visit her in the rescue and decided to take a chance and took her home.

While Butter exhibited her shy shelter behavior when she was brought home, Eve set up a camera and captured a very lively cat who ran around the apartment when no one was around. Eve gently coaxed Butter out of her shell, letting her know that she was safe. Before long, Butter gained so much trust and confidence in her surroundings that she has no problem letting Eve know that she’s ready for dinner.

It took her about 3 months instead of sitting in the cubby, she would sit near sit close to us and sit on the floor or near us while we’re on the couch, but it took her much longer than that to, I would say fully become herself. Over months and months she flourished into a totally different cat. She lets me know when it’s time to be fed. She gets so excited at dinner time and I think the only way that she knows how to express it is just meowing at the top of her lungs