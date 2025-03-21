‘Shopping for Superman’ – A Powerful Documentary About Local Comic Shops Struggling to Stay Open

Shopping for Superman is a powerful documentary by Wes Eastin of Scratched Lens Productions that tells the origin story of independent comic book shops across the United States, how they’ve influenced comic publishers, and their very real struggle to stay in business in the face of online giants.

Shopping for Superman, guides viewers through a 50-year journey revealing the origin story of their friendly neighborhood comic shops and the people fighting to keep their doors open. After five years of diminished sales, a global pandemic, and the digitization of retail shopping dominating most markets, Shopping for Superman asks the question, “Can our local comic shops be saved?”



The film also looks at the very real community behind comic book shops.

Through the evolution of comics, bolstered by shop owners, local communities gained access to safe spaces for individuals having a crisis of identity, a place that promoted literacy and critical thinking in areas where those things are scarce.