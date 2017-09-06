Rob Beschizza of Boing Boing created this wonderful Shopping Cart Alignment Chart that accuratly categorizes people based on how they return their shopping cart.

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!