A Clever Jingle About a Painful Case of Shingles

Comedian Brian David Gilbert, about whom we’ve previously written, wrote and performed a clever little jingle about the most unusual of subjects – the cause, treatment and the absurd side effects of a painful case of shingles.


Hi my name is Brian I have shingles
I’m told that this is strange because
this often affects those sixty years old
Shingles can be brought about by a undue
amounts of stress – like you’re stressed
about your job or your house or your
bank account or bedbugs or the small
amount you exercised, the political
environments, gun control or the.
situation in North and South Korea even
they say they’re no longer at war but that seems way too easy-
Shingles are very painful which is bad if you forget
Some people ask to see them which they usually regret..


