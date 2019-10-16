A Young Shepherd Smith Reports on a Repugnant 1991 GG Allin Show That Was Shut Down by Orlando Police

A vintage 1991 clip shows a young Shepherd Smith reporting on an incident that took place at the Club Space Fish Cafe on Church Street in Orlando, Florida. Evidently, the infamous GG Allin and his band The Murder Junkies had performed at the club the night before and in his usual fashion, caused quite a scene. Despite the subject matter, however, Smith was calm, cool collected and just stuck to the facts.

We must warn what you are about to see and hear is quite graphic but it’s true happened at

the club space fish behind me last night a band called GG Allin and The Murder Junkies performing at a club that prides itself in its words on having shows on the cutting edge. People paid seven dollars to watch a man defecate into his own hand while he was nude and that is just the beginning.

Allin had been arrested and the club owner Mike Brown almost had his liquor license pulled, according to the Orlando Sentinel.