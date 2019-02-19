A Helpful Shepherd Dog Cleans a Baby Lamb’s Face

A beautiful Australian shepherd dog named Riley at the Buckwheat Bridge Farm in New York’s Hudson Valley, quite considerately licked clean the sweet face of an adorable baby lamb in her charge.
