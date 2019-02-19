Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Helpful Shepherd Dog Cleans a Baby Lamb’s Face

by at on

A beautiful Australian shepherd dog named Riley at the Buckwheat Bridge Farm in New York’s Hudson Valley, quite considerately licked clean the sweet face of an adorable baby lamb in her charge.

