Sheep Adorably Hops Across Field for a Cookie

A fuzzy Valais Blacknose sheep adorably hopped across a very green field when he saw that his human had a cookie waiting for him. This amusing breed is known for its elegant looks, distinctive gait, and love for treats.

Here’s another example of this bouncy breed.



They’ve also been known to smoothly stride in as a squad.

via Boing Boing