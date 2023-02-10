Clever Sheep Who Thinks He’s a Dog Does Tricks

A clever Dutch spotted sheep named Flause, who lives at the Yew Tree Farm School in the English town of Sittingbourne, Kent, thinks he’s a dog and does a fantastic array of on-command tricks usually reserved for canines. According to his trainer Millie Clark, Flause responded very well to clicker training, which came as a surprise to her.

