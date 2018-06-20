Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Herd of Sheep Chase a Wanna-Be Sheepdog in Circles Around the Farm in a Hilarious Role Reversal

by at on

Sheep Follow Dog in Circles

In 2016, A hyper little wanna-be sheepdog named Nelson, who is part Norfolk terrier, fell a little short in his duties. Rather than corralling the herd in an organized fashion from the back, the sheep reversed roles and began chasing after the dog on a circuitous run around the farm. At first, the slower moving animals struggled to keep up, but eventually fell in line.

Worlds worst sheepdog – Nelson the ‘part’ Norfolk terrier gets a sheep ‘hurry up’

While Nelson isn’t very good at his job, he definitely has at least one admirer.

via reddit


Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard

Subscribe for a Daily Email of Laughing Squid Blog Posts

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP