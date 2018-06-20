A Herd of Sheep Chase a Wanna-Be Sheepdog in Circles Around the Farm in a Hilarious Role Reversal

In 2016, A hyper little wanna-be sheepdog named Nelson, who is part Norfolk terrier, fell a little short in his duties. Rather than corralling the herd in an organized fashion from the back, the sheep reversed roles and began chasing after the dog on a circuitous run around the farm. At first, the slower moving animals struggled to keep up, but eventually fell in line.

Worlds worst sheepdog – Nelson the ‘part’ Norfolk terrier gets a sheep ‘hurry up’

While Nelson isn’t very good at his job, he definitely has at least one admirer.

via reddit