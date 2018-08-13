Laughing Squid

A Playful Sheep Gleefully Bounces and Down Upon a Backyard Trampoline on a New Zealand Farm

by at on

A pet sheep named Bacon who lives on a Marlborough, New Zealand farm with his human Vanessa Anderson and family discovered a trampoline out in the backyard and decided to try it out. Bacon first sniffed out the surface and then gleefully reared up for a full body bounce. Bacon repeated the process over and again, as a couple of the resident humans rode around the playful sheep on a four-wheeled vehicle.

For those of you who haven’t met Bacon yet…..Heres one of his antics.. Is this how you exercise your sheep????

Bacon the Sheep on Trampoline

