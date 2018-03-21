Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Gorgeous Handmade Cakes With Buttercream Icing Styled to Look Like Colorfully Patterned Shag Rugs

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Los Angeles baker Alana Jones-Mann designs a number of delectable, eye-catching cakes, particularly her line of cakes that sport a buttercream exterior gorgeously styled to look like colorfully patterned shag rugs. Each of these beautiful desserts are custom made and can be special ordered through her website, Facebook account or Pinterest account. Jones-Mann also provides helpful tutorials on her YouTube channel.

I’m Alana Jones-Mann, a stylist and designer, with an intense passion for crafting and baking. For me, it’s all about the details. I truly believe that personal touches can make any occasion unforgettable. Whether it’s customized desserts that taste as good as they look, invites & décor for weddings, showers, or birthdays, I collaborate with clients to inspire, create, and design unique elements that speak directly to them. …Whether it’s simply just a dessert, event decor or styling, or content creation, I provide custom proposals for clients

via Carly Ayres

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP