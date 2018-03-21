Gorgeous Handmade Cakes With Buttercream Icing Styled to Look Like Colorfully Patterned Shag Rugs

Los Angeles baker Alana Jones-Mann designs a number of delectable, eye-catching cakes, particularly her line of cakes that sport a buttercream exterior gorgeously styled to look like colorfully patterned shag rugs. Each of these beautiful desserts are custom made and can be special ordered through her website, Facebook account or Pinterest account. Jones-Mann also provides helpful tutorials on her YouTube channel.

I’m Alana Jones-Mann, a stylist and designer, with an intense passion for crafting and baking. For me, it’s all about the details. I truly believe that personal touches can make any occasion unforgettable. Whether it’s customized desserts that taste as good as they look, invites & décor for weddings, showers, or birthdays, I collaborate with clients to inspire, create, and design unique elements that speak directly to them. …Whether it’s simply just a dessert, event decor or styling, or content creation, I provide custom proposals for clients