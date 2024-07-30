German Trio Creates Techno Music Using a Sewing Machine and Other Household Items

Klangphonics, the incredibly innovative German techno trio who previously created techno music with acoustic instruments, creates amazing live electronic music by combining the sound of household items, such as a sewing machine, a coffee maker, a pressure washer, an air compressor, and various musical toys, with other instruments. They said that this is their way of bridging the acoustic with the electronic.

Klangphonics are a trio that produce and perform live electronic music. By using a combination of acoustic instruments and electronic elements, they bridge the gap between producer and live band.

They also know how to creatively make fun of themselves.