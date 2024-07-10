Musician Plays a Unique Electro-Acoustic Hurdy Gurdy Powered by a Singer Sewing Machine

French musician Gabriel Bonnin absolutely shreds original songs and covers on a unique hurdy gurdy that he combined with a Singer sewing machine motor to give the traditional instrument quite a bit more power and four microphones to give it a large sound.

My instrument is an electro-acoustic hurdy-gurdy. I just removed the crank and use a Singer machine to drive it :-) It is equipped with four integrated microphones that allow me to process the sound live, especially in Ableton Live.

His covers include songs by Daft Punk, The Rolling Stones, and others.

The Instrument Is Constantly Being Improved

Bonnin Also Performs Live in the band POOLIDOR

via The Awesomer