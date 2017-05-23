A Gorgeous Seven String Hybrid Bass Featuring Both Fretted and Fretless Strings on a Single Neck

In February 2017, the Ibanez Bass Workshop released the SRAS7 “ASHULA”, a gorgeous “dragon eye burst” seven string bass for which four strings are fretted, while the remaining three are fretless.

What is it? Seven Strings? Fretted AND fretless? The SRAS7 Ashula is a groundbreaking product of Ibanez’s forward-thinking Bass Workshop. A hybrid fretted/fretless bass, the Ashula combines an Aerosilk Piezo pickup and SRAS Super J pickups and two distinct fretboards for unlimited tonal adventures.

Bassist Franck Hermanny of the French progressive metal band Adagio, skillfully demonstrated the capabilities of this gorgeous instrument.

via Bass Forward