A Highly Percussive, String-Tapping Acoustic Cover of ‘Seven Nation Army’ by The White Stripes

Musician Luca Stricagnoli, who performs creative acoustic interpretations of popular songs, performed a highly percussive, string-tapping cover of the song “Seven Nation Army” by The White Stripes on a beautiful cutaway acoustic guitar.

For much of the song, Stricagnoli’s left hand played both the bass and the melody while his right hand used the body of his guitar as a drum. While Stricagnoli has been performing the song for years, this composition is new.

“Seven Nation Army” by The White Stripes was one of the first songs I arranged, many years ago. I used to play a different version of it, until I pretty much forgot about it and stopped playing it live. Lately, I watched some videos of Jack White and felt like playing 7 Nation Army once again, so I arranged a completely new version, which is what you are seeing and hearing in this video.