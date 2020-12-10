Billy Idol Lookalike Muppet Croons ‘Rebel L’ in a Sesame Street Parody of His Hit Song ‘Rebel Yell’

In a wonderfully nostalgic clip from a 1985 episode of Sesame Street, a Billy Idol lookalike Muppet named Billy Idle croons out his window to a rebellious letter L who is protesting with words that start with itself outside. The song, entitled “Rebel L”, is a direct nod to Idol’s 1983 hit “Rebel Yell”.

Here’s the original version.

via Jesse Chan-Norris