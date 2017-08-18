The Original 1969 Debut of the Classic Sesame Street Song ‘MANAMANA’

In 1969, the infamous ear-worm entitled “MANAMANA” made its American television debut on the 14th episode of Sesame Street . A beatnik named Bip Bippadotta comes across two girls who wanted to sing a song. The bearded Bip could only say one word, but the girls just filled in the rest around him. The skit was updated for the first episode of The Muppet Show with a blonde Bip who was renamed Mahna Mahna and the Snowths singing backup.

A parody of the song was created during the 2016 election with footage taken from one of the contentious debates.