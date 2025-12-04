Benoit Blanc Investigates the Case of Cookie Monster’s Missing Pie in a ‘Sesame Street’ Parody of ‘Knives Out’
Sesame Street characters employ the services of private detective Benoit Blanc to investigate the case of Cookie Monster‘s missing triple berry pie in an adorable parody of Knives Out. This parody, called “Forks Out”, also acts as a promo for Wake Up Dead Man, the third installment of Rian Johnson‘s original series, which premieres on Netflix on December 12, 2025.
Someone has eaten Cookie Monster’s triple berry pie, and only Beignet Blanc can solve the case.