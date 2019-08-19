Service Dogs In Training Attend a Private Performance of ‘Billy Elliot’ to Learn Proper Theater Behavior

An adorable, well-mannered group of pups in Meaford, Ontario, Canada who are training to become part of the team at K-9 Country Inn Service Dogs attended a private relaxed stage performance of Billy Elliot – The Musical at the Stratford Festival. While the dogs may have enjoyed all the wonderful music and dancing within the show, they were actually there to sit quietly and learn proper theater behavior.

All of these dogs have a very important job to do. Outings like this truly benefit their training and prepare them for many activities and distractions they will face when working with their handlers.

The Relaxed Performances of The Stratford Festival are specific showings for people who need greater theater accessability or accommodations and provides reduced noise, lighting and startling effects during the performance .

Relaxed performances are specifically designed to welcome patrons who will benefit from a less restricted audience environment. Patrons of all abilities are welcome, including but not limited to those with intellectual or learning disabilities, sensory processing conditions or autism. There is a relaxed attitude to noise and movement within the auditorium, and some minor production changes may be made to reduce the intensity of light, sound and other potentially startling effects. Babes in arms are also welcome to our relaxed performances.

ICYMI: We had some pawsitivly adorable audience members from K-9 Country Inn Service Dogs during last weeks Relaxed Performance of #sfBillyElliot. Our Next Relaxed Performance is #sfNeverending on October 2nd. https://t.co/xaBwx65W8J pic.twitter.com/otyNjm5pUS — Stratford Festival (@stratfest) August 15, 2019

We've got Goose (a service dog in training) in our #sfCrucible opening night audience tonight! ? pic.twitter.com/5iXsrXHAz9 — Stratford Festival (@stratfest) August 17, 2019

