Comedian Joyously Celebrates September 21st With a Mariachi Cover of Earth Wind and Fire’s ‘September’

For the fourth year in a row, the very talented musician, writer and comedian Demi Adejuyigbe joyously celebrated the 21st of September with a one take video made inside a home. In 2019, the incredible Mariachi Ausente performed a fiery cover of the iconic Earth, Wind and Fire song “September”, which begins with the line “Do you remember the 21st of September?”

Adejuyigbe shared behind the scenes photos and videos on Instagram and on Twitter.

a bonus video of my favorite take pic.twitter.com/g13hc8i1Q2 — demi adejuyigbe (@electrolemon) September 22, 2019

All proceeds from the video will go to the Climate Mobilization Project, whose mission is to take action in reversing global warming in order to protect all living creatures on earth.