Performer Joyously Celebrates the 21st of September With a Unique Dance to the Earth, Wind and Fire Song

Musician, writer and comedian Demi Adejuyigbe celebrated the 21st of September by joyously dancing to the fabulous Earth, Wind and Fire song “September”. The wonderful West Los Angeles Children’s Choir joined in for the chorus at the end. Every year Adejuyigbe does a dance on September 21st and this year he’s raising money for RAINN, RAICES and the National Center for Trans Equality.

