Seinfeld Current Day partnered with Hood Internet to present a remix of the iconic theme song from Seinfeld with a popular song from each of the nine years that the series was on the air (July 5, 1989 to May 14, 1998). This remix was created to celebrate of the 32nd anniversary of the series premiere.

Here’s the Seinfeld theme mixed with a hit song from every year Seinfeld was on television. By the Hood Internet and me.