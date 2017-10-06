HVAC Expert Finds a Mysterious Secret Room in the Attic During a Home Renovation

An HVAC expert was sent out to a house in Plant City, Florida on September 19th, 2017 to change out an air conditioning system as part of a home renovation. After having his work inspected, the expert found out that there was a leak in the duct work. He searched the ducts and found a secret room in the attic that came complete with carpeting, a couple of odd license plates on the wall, a custom toilet, air vents, electricity, and a cable hookup. The curious man was later given information stating that it may have been a hiding place for Dorice Donegan “Dee Dee” Moore , the lottery killer .

