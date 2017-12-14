Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs aka Love Answers 73 Questions While Giving a Tour of His Los Angeles Home

Rapper, producer, clothing designer, and entrepreneur Sean “Diddy” Combs invites Vogue into his Los Angeles home and answers 73 questions. In this episode, Diddy (who refers to himself as “Love”) talks about his biggest weakness, Biggie’s legacy, and his greatest inspiration.

