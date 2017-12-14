Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs aka Love Answers 73 Questions While Giving a Tour of His Los Angeles Home

The normally reticent Sean “Diddy” Combs invited Joe Sabia of Condé Nast Entertainment into his home to answer 73 random questions for Vogue. Slowly coming down the stairs in a pink shirt and sunglasses, Diddy explained that he preferred to be the name Love, why he left New York for Los Angeles, his love for fried chicken and how he wants peace and happiness in the world for his six children, who are his biggest inspiration.
Rapper, producer, clothing designer, and entrepreneur Sean “Diddy” Combs invites Vogue into his Los Angeles home and answers 73 questions. In this episode, Diddy (who refers to himself as “Love”) talks about his biggest weakness, Biggie’s legacy, and his greatest inspiration.