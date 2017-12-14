Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs aka Love Answers 73 Questions While Giving a Tour of His Los Angeles Home

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

The normally reticent Sean “Diddy” Combs invited Joe Sabia of Condé Nast Entertainment into his home to answer 73 random questions for Vogue. Slowly coming down the stairs in a pink shirt and sunglasses, Diddy explained that he preferred to be the name Love, why he left New York for Los Angeles, his love for fried chicken and how he wants peace and happiness in the world for his six children, who are his biggest inspiration.

Rapper, producer, clothing designer, and entrepreneur Sean “Diddy” Combs invites Vogue into his Los Angeles home and answers 73 questions. In this episode, Diddy (who refers to himself as “Love”) talks about his biggest weakness, Biggie’s legacy, and his greatest inspiration.

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Loading...
Related Laughing Squid Posts

Follow us on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Follow Laughing Squid
Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy