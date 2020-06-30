Cheeky Seagull Steals Bag of Crisps From a Shop

Dublin resident Mevlut Kacmaz captured hilarious footage of a slightly cautious yet cheeky seagull deciding whether or not to enter a Londis convenience store on Grafton Street. After a few moments, the bird boldly stepped through the threshold, grabbed a bag of crisps that was sitting on a bottom shelf, and quickly exited. Once outside, however, the seagull lost confidence and dropped the ill-gotten bounty. The thieving bird only returned to the chips once someone offered to pay for them.

