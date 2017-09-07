An Enterprising Seagull Hilariously Steals a Bag of Chips From a Low Shelf In a Casual Restaurant

I was grabbing some breakfast in Gregg’s restaurant in south Shields, when I saw the bird was looking in, checking the coast was clear. That’s when I started filming. As soon as the bird got what he wanted he ran for the exit. The bird clearly knew what he was going.

While enjoying breakfast, a customer at a Greggs casual dining restaurant in South Shields, UK captured the hilarious sight of a rather enterprising seagull who came right in through the automatic sliding doors, walked directly over to the lowest shelf available, scooped up a bag of chips and walked directly out the same door from whence he came.

