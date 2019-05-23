A Raft of Sea Otters Perform an Unintentionally Synchronized Swimming Routine Across an Inlet

An absolutely adorable raft of Southern sea otters at the Elkhorn Slough in Moss Landing, California, happily performed an unintentional synchronized swimming routine from one side of the inlet to the other, much to the amusement of the humans watching.

It gets even better with the addition of the iconic theme from Hawaii 5-0.

Everything is awful so I added the Hawaii Five-O theme to this clip of some otters swimming. ? ?: https://t.co/Vj5TCh7uOZ pic.twitter.com/SlbzEzAx2n — Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) May 22, 2019

In January 2019, the RV-living Wandering Giants visited Elkhorn Slough and captured some very tranquil footage of the resident otters.