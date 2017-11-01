PET-Art, Wonderful Sculptures Created Out of Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate Drink Bottles

When I found out by chance, that plastic bottles could be deformed by heat I decided to create a sculpture from this material. Immediately, I had the idea that it could be called PET-art however, I took it only as one of my visual experimentations. I didn’t anticipate that plastic bottles would become such an obsession for me for many years. Since 2004 I have used thousands of bottles and have created hundreds of objects. In doing this work, I have developed many specific methods of technological processing.

Czech artist Veronika Richterová creates absolutely wonderful sculptures that are crafted out of recycled PET ( Polyethylene Terephthalate ) drinking bottles. Amongst the themes of Richterová’s sculptures are of animals, insects, cacti , oceans , flowers and more decorative pieces such as chandeliers .

Follow on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Related Laughing Squid Posts

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!