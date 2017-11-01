Laughing Squid

PET-Art, Wonderful Sculptures Created Out of Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate Drink Bottles

Czech artist Veronika Richterová creates absolutely wonderful sculptures that are crafted out of recycled PET (Polyethylene Terephthalate) drinking bottles. Amongst the themes of Richterová’s sculptures are of animals, insects, cacti, oceans, flowers and more decorative pieces such as chandeliers.

When I found out by chance, that plastic bottles could be deformed by heat I decided to create a sculpture from this material. Immediately, I had the idea that it could be called PET-art however, I took it only as one of my visual experimentations. I didn’t anticipate that plastic bottles would become such an obsession for me for many years. Since 2004 I have used thousands of bottles and have created hundreds of objects. In doing this work, I have developed many specific methods of technological processing.

via Lustik

