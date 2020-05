In a slightly psychedelic clip from the BBC Earth series Pets: Wild at Heart (previously), the elegant voice of David Tennant explains the science behind the effect catnip has on felines and their intense response.

Just a few bites of this mind-altering plant and [the cat] falls under its alluring spell. Its volatile oils imitate sexual hormones and cause a potent reaction in its brain. 8 out of 10 adult cats find it totally seductive and the strange response is inherited.