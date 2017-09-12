The Science Behind Different Grades of Color Vision Deficiency AKA Color Blindness

The most common type of colourblindness is anomalous trichromacy, where one of the cones is impaired. People with a dodgy L-cone have protanomaly. …When incoming light is detected in this range the difference between the two detected signals is much smaller, meaning the brain struggles to determine the exact colour. This is why I can sometimes see a specific green as orange, but don’t see orange as green, making is impossible to “learn” your way round it.

In his video “ How Color Blindness Works “, narrator Tom Blatherwick offers a really good explanation of color vision deficiency , its genetic causes, the varying grades of color blindness and how he, as someone who is color vision deficient, sees the world.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook and Twitter

Related Posts

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!