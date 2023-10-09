Science Fiction Locations Plotted With Real Space Data

Jackson Veigel of The Overview Effect painstakingly plotted out the real star position data of locations that are featured in popular science fiction shows, movies, games and books. Included are locations from various iterations of Star Trek, Dune, Interstellar, and Alien, just to name a few.

Have you ever wondered exactly how deep in space is Deep Space 9? Or how far away is Alpha Centauri on an Interstellar scale? And where was the contact from Contact? This video will show the locations of where these stories take place, relative to the solar system with real life star position data.