How ‘Schoolhouse Rock!’ Animations Combined Clever Lyrics and Catchy Tunes to Make Learning Fun

Remember When listed a number of really interesting facts about the sheer genius of Schoolhouse Rock!, particularly how it employed very clever lyrics and very catchy tunes in three minute animations to make learning fun for a generation of children on every level. The series, which aired from 1973 through 1985 on Saturday mornings in between cartoons, took otherwise scholastic subjects and made them highly hummable.

We’re looking back at the iconic Schoolhouse Rock! and how Grammar Rock made it easy to learn. This trip down memory lane features the ABC Saturday morning cartoons that made education fun.