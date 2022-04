A Wonderfully Nostalgic Line of ‘Schoolhouse Rock’ Acrylic Character Cutouts

Thomas of Thuntronix has created a wonderfully nostalgic line of acrylic cutouts in the images of some of the most recognizable characters from the classic educational animation series Schoolhouse Rock. This line includes the Bill from “I’m Just a Bill”, the “Conjunction Junction” conductor, Verb, Interplanet Janet, and Suffragette Sarah.

Here are the videos featuring each of the characters.

via The Awesomer