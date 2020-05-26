Dutch School Teacher Knits Tiny Dolls of Each of Her 23 Students Because She Missed Seeing Them Everyday

While the school Dr. H. Bavinckschool in Haarlem, The Netherlands was closed, primary school teacher Ingeborg Meinster-Van der Duin used the time off to knit tiny dolls of her beloved 23 students. Meinster-Van der Duin paid close attention to every detail, including hairstyles, clothing and freckles. When they were all done, she sent photos of them to her students.

So cute this.

A Dutch school teacher who was bored at home, knitted 23 dolls that look like her pupils. "This way I don't have to miss the pupils," she told a local newspaper.

Each kid received a picture of the doll. Most said they recognized themselves in it. #coronacrisis pic.twitter.com/k2JieUkRno

— Jenan Moussa (@jenanmoussa) April 3, 2020