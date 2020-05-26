Laughing Squid

Dutch School Teacher Knits Tiny Dolls of Each of Her 23 Students Because She Missed Seeing Them Everyday

While the school Dr. H. Bavinckschool in Haarlem, The Netherlands was closed, primary school teacher Ingeborg Meinster-Van der Duin used the time off to knit tiny dolls of her beloved 23 students. Meinster-Van der Duin paid close attention to every detail, including hairstyles, clothing and freckles. When they were all done, she sent photos of them to her students.

