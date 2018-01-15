Laughing Squid

School Principal Announces Snow Day Cancellations With Amusing Covers of Popular Songs

Principal Chad Caddell of Union Pointe Academy in Florence, Kentucky had a little fun with his school snow day cancellation messages by singing covers of popular songs on the school’s Facebook page. Caddell put on a cowboy hat, a plaid shirt, and sang a wintry mix of Garth Brooks‘ country song “Friends in Low Places,” appropriately titled “Friends in Snow Places.” He also released a cancellation cover of Mariah Carey‘s song “Hero.”

via WCPO Cincinnati, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Thanks Chip Beale!

