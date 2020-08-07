Alabama School Principal Raps an Amusing COVID-19 Safety Parody of MC Hammer’s ‘U Can’t Touch This’

Dr. Quentin Lee, the principal at Childersburg High School in Alabama did an amusing parody of the classic MC Hammer song “U Can’t Touch This” that specifically addressed very important COVID-19 safety information. Lee rapped about issues such as wearing masks, washing hands, sanitizing surfaces, and keeping six feet apart. Several students appeared in the video to help Lee spread the message (and dance with him).

As we are all getting ready to go back to school, take a break and enjoy this parody.

Lee also shared a touching song that expressed the way he was feeling about current circumstances.

via My Modern Met