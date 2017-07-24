Save Snopes, The Internet Fact Checking Site Turns to Crowdfunding to Keep Their Virtual Doors Open

Due to a contractual relationship that cut off their advertising revenue stream, the incredibly popular internet fact checking site Snopes has turned to crowdfunding in order to keep their virtual doors open and their staff paid. The site has been self-funded since inception, but, per founder David Mikkelson, the situation has gotten pretty dire and they are looking to the community to help them out during this crucial time in history.

As misinformation has increasingly threatened democracies around the world (including our own), Snopes.com has stood in the forefront of fighting for truth and dispelling misinformation online. It is vital that these efforts continue, so we are asking the Snopes.com community to donate what they can. We need our community now more than ever, as it is only through your support that Snopes.com can remain the community and resource we all know and love.

Journalist Glenn Kessler who writes the Fact Checker column for the Washington Post, shared with his followers the importance of having Snopes around.