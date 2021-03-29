Saturday Night Live Parodies the Eminem Song ‘Without Me’ To Explain How NFTs Work

A rather auspicious Saturday Night Live sketch aptly named “NFTs” featured cast members Pete Davidson and Chris Redd performing an amusing parody of the Eminem song “Without Me” in order to explain how NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) work to a perplexed Janet Yellen, played by Kate McKinnon. Musical guest Jack Harlow joined in at the end to bring it all home.

ICYMI, I helped work on the SNL "NFTs" bit (https://t.co/EwToHm1gCA) last weekend with the VFX/Design team, featuring both fake and real NFTs, including… (Thread) — Bryan Brinkman (@bryanbrinkman) March 29, 2021

Here’s the music video for the Eminem song.