Saturday Night Live Parodies the Eminem Song ‘Without Me’ To Explain How NFTs Work

A rather auspicious Saturday Night Live sketch aptly named “NFTs” featured cast members Pete Davidson and Chris Redd performing an amusing parody of the Eminem song “Without Me” in order to explain how NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) work to a perplexed Janet Yellen, played by Kate McKinnon. Musical guest Jack Harlow joined in at the end to bring it all home.

NFTs SNL

Here’s the music video for the Eminem song.


