How the Designers of ‘Saturday Night Live’ Create Unique Quick Change Costumes for Every Sketch

In Style visited with designer Tom Broecker of Saturday Night Live, who explained how he and his team come up with unique, quick-change outfits for every character and musician appearing on the show. Broeker also spoke about the hectic schedule of doing a show every week, how the team prepared for the show’s 50th Anniversary, and how each cast member has their own closet backstage.

Broecker shares the fast-paced structure of the week, from meeting with the host on Monday to reading through sketches on Wednesday to building costumes in time for Saturday’s live show. He and Ego Nwodim discuss how each cast member has their own costume closet, how characters evolve through fittings, and how wardrobe helps shape a performance.

