‘Saturday Night Live’ Cast Doing Impressions of Celebrities Auditioning for ‘Back to the Future’
During the 25th Anniversary of Back to the Future in 2010, cast members of Saturday Night Live did incredible impressions of different celebrities auditioning for the parts of Marty McFly, Doc Brown, and Jennifer Parker.
There were several familiar actors who almost went Back to the Future. Aired 10/30/10
The celebrity impression included Andy Samberg as Nicolas Cage, Keenan Thompson as Bill Cosby, Bill Hader as Alan Alda, and Al Pacino, Jon Hamm as Robin Williams, Jay Pharaoh as Eddie Murphy, Kristin Wiig as Jennifer Tilly, and several more.