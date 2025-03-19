A Compilation of Actors Who Auditioned for the First ‘Back to the Future’ Movie in 1984

A series of 1984 auditions were included in the Blu-Ray features section for Back to the Future, showing actors who were contenders but ultimately not cast for their respective roles in the franchise’s first movie.

Random interesting thing I found on the Blu-Ray extra features section. The casting process for Back to the Future took place over several months in 1984. Many young actors who auditioned went on to have memorable careers. Had different choices been made the “Future” could have been very different.

Auditions included Billy Zane, C. Thomas Howell, Jon Cryer, and Ben Stiller for the role of Marty McFly, Peter DeLuise for the role of Biff Tannen, and Kyra Sedgwick for the role of Jennifer Parker.

Tom Wilson Talks About Auditioning for the Role of Biff

Thanks Chip Beale!