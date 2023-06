A Nostalgic Compilation of Saturday Morning Programming From 1964 to 1976

Johnnyboy792 put together a truly nostalgic compilation of quintessential Saturday morning programming in the United States that aired between 1964 and 1976. It includes cartoons, live-action shows, and commercials for cereal, toys, and candy.

A time machine escape, remembering the greatest era of Saturday Morning television. A sacred day that belonged just to kids. Enjoy the ride !!!