Inside the Jolly Classroom Where Aspiring Santas Learn How to Be Proper Santa Clauses

One of the things though that really gets me going is when they begin to find the joy in giving that gift and less emphasis on receiving the gift. We have so many new young men who have the heart for Santa. Something magical happens once that suit goes on and the hat goes on the head, you look in the mirror and then then that’s when the real magic begins.

AARP went inside the jolly classrooms of American Events and Promotions , where over 900 aspiring Santas were learning how to be a proper Santa Claus in terms of dress, grooming, posing and the ethics of working with children. The lead Santa stated that his favorite part of the transformation is when the men make the connection with the suit.

Follow us on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Related Laughing Squid Posts

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!