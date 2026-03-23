Sanctuary for Chonky Felines Helps Surrendered Obese Cat Lose Weight

Kristine of The Big House Cats sanctuary in Ottawa, Canada, shared the incredible story of CC, a 23-pound cat who was surrendered due to her weight. Kristine did everything she could to get CC to a healthy weight, and what emerged from this loss was a very playful cat who loves her catnip bananas.

If we brought out a catnip toy, you kind of see her full personality come out. She’s silly. She does these little leg stretches. …Within the first month, we started to see CC become more confident in herself. It was amazing to see the progress she’s made.

CC’s weight loss took a lot of effort, but she was willing to try anything.

Just giving her an environment that set her up for success. CC took that by the reins and went for it. … Throughout her journey, CC did everything from laser therapy to water treadmill. She has this fighting spirit in her. So each step we were taking with Cece kind of was like a snowball effect. CC’s completed all of her tasks for today. Every step made her stronger. Every step made her weight loss journey easier. You could see that she was a lot more open to trying even more things.

The Big House Cats sanctuary specializes in rehabilitating chonky cats while educating the public about feline obesity.