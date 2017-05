Share on Skype (Opens in new window)

In a gorgeously lush video from the Polynesian Cultural Center in Laie, Hawaii, the very amiable Chief Kap Te’o-Tafiti (“Kap”) demonstrated his amazing ability to easily husk a coconut with just his teeth.

Chief Kap Te’o-Tafiti of our Samoan Village shows how to husk a coconut… with his teeth! “No need a can opener”