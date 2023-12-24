Sammy Hagar Jams With Bob Weir at Sweetwater in Mill Valley and With Mickey Hart at His Sebastopol Home

Musician Sammy Hagar and Bob Weir of The Grateful Dead played an amazing acoustic cover of “Loose Lucy” at Sweetwater Music Hall in Mill Valley, California together before sitting down to talk a little bit about Weir’s influences, favorite musicians, and his various bands.

Shortly, thereafter Hagar visited Mickey Hart at his home in Sebastopol, California, where the two friends did a bit of avant garde jamming that blew a fuse. Hart also explained some of the more unique instruments of his collection.

