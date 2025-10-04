Words That Are the Same But Have Different Meanings in the United States and the United Kingdom

The very forthright Laurence Brown of Lost in the Pond shared words that are the same but have different meanings in the United States, where he lives, and the United Kingdom, where he grew up.

As a British man who lives in America, I often talk to you about some of the words we use in Britain versus some of the words they use in America. …But there are some cases where we use the exact same words except the meaning of these particular words on either side of the pond is completely and utterly a little bit different.

Brown cited 11 of these words, which began with “bogey”, “entrée”, “cider”, and “coach”, and concluded with “garden”.

I’ve talked many times about how what Americans call a yard, British people call a garden. I’ve even tried to get a combination of those words, “yarden”, into the dictionary. ….But anyway, what I haven’t spoken much about is the fact that America does use the word garden. When you have something like this, cultivated land whose express purpose is for growing food, vegetables, and the like.