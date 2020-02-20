A Combination Man and Motorcycle Searches for Love in the Surreal Salvatore Ganacci Music Video ‘Boycycle’

The wonderfully surreal music video for the Salvatore Ganacci song “Boycycle”, directed by Vedran Rupic, features the performer as a naked Centaur-like creature who is half-man, half-motorcycle. He is found by a kind man who takes him in and raises him. This “boycycle” is beloved by his adopted father but is considered a freak to everyone else. When he finds a chance at love, he takes it.
The “Boycycle” is very similar to the Progressive Motaur, a clothed half-man, half motorcycle.
via Boing Boing